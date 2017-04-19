T.I. & Tiny Split: Why His Daughter Liked Alleged Sidepiece Bernice Burgos’ Sexy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

The ‘Family Hustle’ just got real! T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, hit the ‘like’ button on his alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos’ photo, on April 19! Intentional or a complete accident? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Deyjah’s take on her father’s split with Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris!

Did Deyjah Imani Harris, 14, accidentally or intentionally “like” Bernice Burgos‘, 37, Instagram photo [above] on April 19? — That’s the question! It turns out that Deyjah meant to hit the “like” button on T.I.’s alleged side-chick’s photo, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Deyjah (Harris) was showing her dad support,” our source says. “Loyalty is everything to T.I. and Deyjah wanted to show him loud and clear that she’ll always be on his side, no matter what. She’s team T.I., and that means accepting whoever he chooses to have in his life, no questions asked.” Wow.

Now, we’re wondering what Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, thinks about her step daughter’s latest social media actions. Right now, she and T.I. are in the middle of a messy split. Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. However, no divorce docs have been finalized as of yet.

T.I. and Tiny were well on their way to working things out, when Bernice came into the picture. At the end of March 2017, there was major speculation that she had been T.I.’s mistress during his marriage to Tiny. Nonetheless, Bernice took to social media [above] when the rumors spread to deny any involvement with T.I. Although she claimed that she and T.I. had never been involved, it didn’t stop her from feuding with Tiny on social media, shortly after her denial.

As for T.I. and Tiny’s current relationship status? — On April 11, T.I. confirmed his split with Tiny in a radio interview. He revealed to Power 105.1, that he is no longer living with Tiny. However, they’re on good terms according to the rapper. “There is no beef [with Tiny]; we good, we straight,” T.I. told host Angie Martinez. “Everyone else got the problem. We eat, we talk, we spend time together. She’s still one of the best friends I have in the world. I just make a better best friend than a husband.”

