Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Split: Have ‘The Voice’ Lovers Called It Quits? — The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sent everyone into an absolute panic when rumors sprung up reporting the adorable couple had called it quits! Could their whirlwind 2 year romance really be over? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE truth on the pair’s status that you have to see!

If you’ve loved Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, as a couple as much as we did then you can probably breathe a side of relief! “Things couldn’t be better between Gwen & Blake,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com after reports circulated that the beloved judges on The Voice had broken up. “They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” the insider said. Phew!

“Gwen loves Blake because he is hilarious, charming, humble and and all-around great guy,” the source said, which is just beyond sweet! “They came into each other’s lives during challenging times as they were both going through breakups,” the insider explained. As you probably remember, Gwen and Blake’s romance blossomed as he was splitting up from his wife Miranda Lambert, 33. Gwen was in the midst of a cheating scandal that involved her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51, when she found love with Blake. “It was those difficult times that created and incredible bond between the two stars.” Everyone got to watch their super cute flirtation turn into something more in the fall 2015 season on The Voice.

Blake and Gwen reportedly have come through the rough patches together and still rely on each other. “They truly enjoy each other’s company, they are great together and stronger than ever,” the source told us. We wouldn’t be too worried about those breakups rumors because Gwen and Blake have continued to warm our hearts on The Voice this season. Gwen even talked about wanting a baby girl! “All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!” Gwen said on the show on April 18. The one girl in her top 6 Brennley Brown performed ”‘Fly” by Maddie & Tae and absolutely wowed her judge Gwen.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen have called it quits? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.