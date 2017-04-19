Aaron Hernandez Was On Suicide Watch When First Imprisoned: Why Was He Taken Off

The sports world is still reeling from Aaron Hernandez’s death, as the former New England Patriots player killed himself on April 19. The convicted murderer was actually once on suicide watch – so why wasn’t he on it before he died?

Aaron Hernandez’s time on suicide watch happened years before he would kill himself, as the 27-year-old football player was put under observation in 2015, hours after he was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, per TMZ. Once Aaron was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the ex-New England Patriots tight end was transported to MCI-Cedar Junction in Massachusetts, where he was isolated from the general inmate population.

This was done for a number of reasons. Aaron was a high profile inmate, having played alongside Tom Brady, 39, and the rest of the Patriots, so keeping him away from the rest of the prisoners was done for his safety. It also allowed authorities to evaluate his mental health.

It’s not uncommon for someone who just received a life sentence to be put on suicide watch, sources tell TMZ, as new prisoners realizing that they’ll never see freedom again might take their life out of desperation.

So, why was Aaron taken off suicide watch? Well, after he was transferred to another prison, he seemed to be in better spirits in correspondence he had between fans. Ultimately, the authorities figured he would be safe. Sadly, just days after he was acquitted for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, he was found dead with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck.

So ends the tragedy of Aaron’s rise and fall. Aaron began his football career playing for the University of Florida, before the Patriots selected him as the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Aaron played with the team in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, and while he scored a touchdown during the game, the Pats lost to the New York Giants, 21-17.

Yet, trouble followed Aaron wherever he went. He allegedly got into a bar fight in Gainesville, Florida (the same year he was allegedly tied to a double shooting.) Along with the double-homicide of Daniel and Safiro, Aaron was a suspect in a 2013 shooting in Miami. Ultimately, Aaron would be convicted for murdering Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of Aaron’s fiancee’s sister, in 2013. The first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition sent Aaron to prison for life, and it would be behind bars where his life would come to a tragic end.

