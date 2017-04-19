Aaron Hernandez Dead: Former Patriots Star Commits Suicide In Prison

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in the early hours of April 19, officials confirm. The former football player was serving life in prison for first-degree murder.

Just days after he was cleared in a double-homicide case, Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison on April 19, the Department of Corrections confirms to The Boston Globe. The 27-year-old was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a different crime committed in 2013.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in the general population unit,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.” Aaron, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, was transferred to UMass Leominster Hospital, and pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., approximately one hour after he hung himself.

“The Massachusetts State Polie are on scene and the investigation continues,” officials added. “Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”

Aaron was serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister, in 2013. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the crime. Just five days before his suicide, Aaron was acquitted in a second murder case, in which he was accused killing two men, Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28, in 2012. After six days and more than 40 hours of deliberating, the jury found Aaron not guilty of this crime, save for one charge of being in unlawful possession of a firearm. Aaron broke down in tears in the courtroom when the verdict was read on April 14.

