This is SO disturbing. Aaron Hernandez didn’t leave a suicide note when he was found hanged in his cell, but he scrawled a Bible verse in red ink across his forehead. We’ve got the details on this horrific new development.

How unsettling. Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez did leave a message when he hung himself inside a cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts Apr. 19. Boston Fox affiliate WFXT reports that he used a blood red marker to scribble scribbled John 3:16 just above his eyes before ending his life at age 27. The entirety of the Bible verse reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

They also report that a Bible found in Aaron’s cell was opened to the page containing the verse. Despite the former NFL star’s violent history, he was deeply religious, known in his college days to attend Bible study with University of Florida coach Urban Meyer every morning at 7:30am.

There were initial reports that he had cut his finger and used his own blood to scrawl the Bible verse when found in his cell, where he serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. In addition to the disturbing news of the writing on his forehead, there are also reports that investigators are looking into possibility that Aaron smoked synthetic marijuana before committing suicide.

His suicide bring the end to a young life filled with incredible highs and lows. He was drafted into the NFL at age 19 and was a multimillionaire by the time he was at 22. Just three years later he was convicted of a violent murder and ended his life in prison at just 27-years-old.

