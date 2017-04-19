REX/Shutterstock

This is SO disturbing. Aaron Hernandez didn’t leave a suicide note when he was found hanged in his cell, but he scrawled a Bible verse in blood across his forehead. We’ve got the details on this horrific new development.

How unsettling. Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez did leave a message when he hung himself inside a cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts Apr. 19. According to CBS Boston affiliate WBZ, he cut open his finger and scribbled John 3:16 in his own blood just above his eyes before ending his life at age 27. The entirety of the Bible verse reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The station also reports that blood was found on the wall of his cell, where he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. In addition to the disturbing news of the bloody writing on his forehead, the station reports that investigators are looking into possibility that Aaron smoked synthetic marijuana before committing suicide.

Boston Fox affiliate WFXT later reported that it wasn’t blood but a red marker that Aaron used to scribble the lettering on his forehead. They also report that a Bible found in Aaron’s cell was opened to the page containing the verse. Despite the former NFL star’s violent history, he was deeply religious, known in his college days to attend Bible study with University of Florida coach Urban Meyer every morning at 7:30am.

His suicide bring the end to a young life filled with incredible highs and lows. He was drafted into the NFL at age 19 and was a multimillionaire by the time he was at 22. Just three years later he was convicted of a violent murder and ended his life in prison at just 27-years-old.

