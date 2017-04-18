Zayn Malik’s Mom Disses His Ex Perrie Edwards On Instagram & Fans Are Livid

REX/Shutterstock

Zayn Malik’s mom caused a major uproar on Instagram when she liked a comment that dissed Perrie Edwards! Fans are freaking that she slammed Perrie two years after the breakup — but did she really do that? Could this just be a simple misunderstanding from a mom trying to support her son?

Mom!! Zayn Malik, 24, probably isn’t appreciating the fact that his mother, Trisha Malik, accidentally dissed his former fiancée, Perrie Edwards, 23, on Instagram, and started a full on frenzy within his fan base! Trisha posted a sweet photo to Instagram on April 18 of a bouquet of red and white roses that Zayn and girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 21 sent her to celebrate the opening of her new salon. Not knowing that there’s a major Team Gigi vs. Team Perrie rift in Zayn’s fanbase, Trisha accidentally stoked the wildfires by liking a comment on the post that dissed Perrie.

Obviously, Zayn’s fans noticed the “like” and latched onto it immediately. The comment in question was about how caring and supportive Gigi is of Zayn and his anxiety issues, while Perrie was allegedly…not so much. Seeing Trisha apparently agree with this notion was too much to handle!

“pls he broke up with [Perrie] for a reason. also ‘I think I knew she don’t love me’…says a lot. also she basically admitted to never loving him and the way she’s been acting about him says a lot,” the commenter wrote. and Gigi knows that Zayn needs support and praise bc of his anxiety. she’s always there for him and the way she talks about him with so much love and admiration while all P could say is to call Zayn a freak”

You never know true but I think what you should is respect each other!! Zayn mum liked this on IG 😑 pic.twitter.com/gRtrs2vg4U — Little Mix News (@LMFansAreBest) April 15, 2017

Well damn! There are so many reasons why Trisha would have liked this comment, most of them being “mom” excuses. Zayn is Trisha’s baby, you have to understand. Someone wrote a passionate comment about how great her son is, and how much his current girlfriend loves him. Well of course she’d like that! There’s the “not quite understanding Instagram” defense, too.

Trisha may have accidentally liked the comment! Or, she’s actually still pretty mad at Perrie and doesn’t care if the world knows. The uproar at her liking the comment was so swift and fierce that Trisha had to temporarily put her Instagram account on private and delete the pic. Zayn and Gigi need to send her another bouquet ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trisha was trying to shade Zayn? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.