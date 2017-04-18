Long distance relationships are hard. Anyone who’s in one, will tell you that although it’s not easy, it’s worth it…most of the time. But, what if you’re unsure. What if you’re questioning his intentions or feelings? Find out if it will last by taking our quiz!

Being in a relationship is a blessing. But, it’s also a lot of work. No relationship is the same, and everyone’s comes with different challenges and strides. Some couples deal with past exes, while others take on the not-so-nice parents or friends, and some deal with the factor of distance. Some people even wonder, how could you be apart from the person you love? Well, it’s not easy, people!

Whether you’ve just gotten into a long distance relationship or you’re a seasoned pro, there’s still irritating questions that arise when he’s not around. Is he willing to put in the work to make this last? Does he love me as much as I love him? Is he able to fight off temptations when I’m not around? Has he forgotten about me? Why hasn’t he called? So, here’s our question — Do you and your boo have what it takes to go the distance? Take our quiz to find out!

One celebrity couple who defines relationship goals is Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. The two have been going strong since Jan. 2017, despite their long distance apart and busy schedules. And, the real test of their relationship, was his Legend of the Fall tour, which kicked off in the beginning of Feb. 2016. But, Sel has been traveling to support her man, and things have been nothing short of perfect. The lovebirds were actually just spotted at Coachella over the Easter weekend, and they looked happier than ever!

Nonetheless, long distance has been the demise of a lot of your favorite celeb couples. And, it’s one of the most overused celebrity breakup excuses in the book. Long distance combined with busy schedules has been the breakup formula for celebs for as long as we can remember.

In 2014, Rita Ora, 26, and Calvin Harris, 33, split due to long distance involving their music careers. That same year, Ariana Grande, 23, and Jai Brooks‘ relationship also came to an end due to long distance. And, who can forget about Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Zac Efron, 29. The couple that we thought would have made it to the alter split in 2010 due to long distance. “Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what,” Vanessa told Shape in 2016. “When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it wasn’t the same.” Ugh.

Sometimes, you just can’t make it work. But, sometimes you can. Find out the fate of your long distance relationship by taking our quiz, above!

