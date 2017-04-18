Chris Blue: 5 Things To Know About The Crazy Good Singer On Season 12 Of ‘The Voice’

Courtesy of NBC

With an absolutely incredible performance of ‘Love on the Brain’ during the April 17 episode of ‘The Voice,’ Chris Blue was voted through to the Top 12. He’s proven to be one of America’s favorites, and you can get to know him better here.

1. He’s been performing since he was just three years old

Chris Blue was pushed to perform by his mother from a young age, and she eventually formed a band of him and his seven brothers called The Blue Brothers. He has toured all over the world, in countries like England, the Bahamas, Jamaica and more.

2. He’s engaged

Chris has been in a long distance relationship with his girlfriend, Stephanie, since they started dating in 2011– she lives in England. Stephanie was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer from a young age, and she even once flatlined during surgery. Chris and Stephanie have plans to marry in July 2017.

3. He’s a worship leader

Although Chris still spends a lot of his time singing, he also works as a worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville. He’s held the position for the last six years.

4. He has a number of great accomplishments

Chris won Knoxville’s Voice-Off competition in 2015. He’s well known for singing around the city, and has performed at a variety of local sporting events. He’s also appeared on The Bobby Jones show on BET.

5. He’s totally one of Alicia Key’s favorites!

Chris was the last person to land a spot on season 12 of The Voice. At the time of his audition, Alicia Keys was the only coach with a spot left, and she excitedly pressed her button to add him to her team. The R&B singer stayed loyal to Chris through the Battle Round — she chose him over RJ Collins — and Knockout Round, where she picked him as the winner over Quizz Swanigan. In the Live Playoffs, Chris impressed America as much as he impressed his coach, and was voted through to the Top 12.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris has a good chance at winning season 12 of The Voice?

