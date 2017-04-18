Real Madrid Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

After a successful first leg of the Champions League, Real Madrid is in good shape — but they’re not out of the woods yet! Bayern Munich will try to avoid elimination when they meet on April 18, so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET.

Though Real Madrid are up 2-1 over Bayern Munich, don’t expect Zinedine Zidane, 44, to allow his side to rest in this match. They can’t! With the second leg of the Champions League heading to Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, Los Blancos can’t afford to let Die Bayern score without answering back. It’s going to get wild when the game kicks off make sure you see every moment.

Unfortunately for Los Blancos, the team will be without Gareth Bale for this game. The 27-year-old star re-injured his calf muscle while playing Bayern in the first leg. Sadly, he hasn’t been able to shake the issue and he may also miss out on El Clasico with Barcelona on April 23.

“Gareth has worked very hard to get back with the team after being out three months injured,” Zidane said, per ESPN. “When he returned he was very excited and happy. He has some issues which stop him being able to play. We hope it is nothing serious, and he is back with us shortly. He deserves to be with us for this end to the season. …I hope he can be with us [for the Clasico] but I cannot be sure. We go day by day.”

With Gareth out, many have wondered if this is the time for Isco to shine. The 24-year-old hasn’t been a major force in the Champions League, which Zinedine chalks up to being “just [a] coincidence, there is nothing else.” Though he’s only played 77 minutes throughout the entire Champions League season, Zinedine says that Isco is “ready.”

“I have the decision made,” the Real Madrid coach added, “but I will not tell you our plans, I’m sorry. Not about how we make the decision, or whether we will change the team shape.” It seems fans will have to tune into the game to see if Isco will join Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, to help maintain Real’s lead over Der FCB. Or, with the BBC (Bale, Karim Benzema, 29, and Cristiano) broken, will Bayern bounce Los Blancos from the Champions League?

