Leicester City Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Game on! Leicester City still have a chance in this Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. They trail 1-0 from the first match with the second leg on April 18 at 2.45 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

Leicester City will pack-out the King Power Stadium when they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the second round of the their Champions League quarter final. They only trail by one goal, so, they still have a great chance of progressing to the semi-final of the competition.

In the first leg they lost out to a controversial penalty in a match that they could have easily won. Although the Spanish team were favorites it did not pan out that way in the end. The Foxes defended well and could have scored a goal or two on the break.

Jamie Vardy, 30, is the man who the English champions will be looking for to fire them to glory in this encounter. Vardy has the pace and experience to give Atletico some real problems in this game especially if he can get around the back of their defense. The Premiership team are no strangers to Spanish opponents, Leicester have defeated Sevilla in the last round, so, they know all about teams from La Liga.

Leicester will have to make sure that they keep things tight at the back because the Spanish side have skillful players who can potentially change a game in a split second. Antoine Griezmann, 26, is their star player and he who could be heading to Manchester United in the summer.

Fernando Torres, 33, has huge experience of playing in the EPL and he’s another attacker who could potentially hurt Leicester if he gets the ball in dangerous areas of the pitch. The former Liverpool and Chelsea star is a very experienced campaigner who can lift his game on big occasions.

The home fans will be hoping that their team can keep their cool in this match and try and get an early goal. If Atletico get an early goal it could be a long night for the home team but if they net first then it could be a really be an interesting night.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Leicester City can overcome the one goal deficit and beat Atletico Madrid. Leave your comments.