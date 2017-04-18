Boston Celtics Vs. Chicago Bulls Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics had their hearts broken by the Chicago Bulls at the start of the NBA Playoffs. Can Boston recover in Game 2 on April 18? Basketball fans better tune in when the game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.

It seems being ranked Number 1 in the Eastern conference doesn’t guarantee victory in the NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics fell to the Chicago Bulls in a loss that left Celtics fans angry enough to curse and spit. They have a chance to even up the series before it heads west to the Windy City. It’s going to be exciting so don’t miss a single second of the game.

Boston hopes they can rebound from this loss by improving their rebounds, as the team has been one of the worst in defensive rebound percentage. If they can ratchet up their defensive game a notch or two, then they won’t end up suffering another heartbreaking loss, like the 106-102 failure during Game 1. The loss left certain fans swearing left and right, so Boston better amp up the D if they don’t want to hear any more F-bombs.

“There’s just stuff that we can clean up,” Amir Johnson, center for the Celtics, tell ESPN. “Some guys were just caught staring, looking at the ball, instead of just hitting the body and going and getting it. It’s just all-out effort and you just gotta continue doing your job; the play never stops until a person gets the rebound. Once you do your job defensively, you get in your defensive coverages, and then the shot finally goes out, sometimes you just get caught staring at the shot like, ‘OK, I’ve done my job.’ But the job isn’t over until you actually get in front of your man and get the ball.”

Isaiah Thomas is expected to play in this game. The 28-year-old star’s status for Game 2 was up in the air, following the death of his sister, Chyna Thomas, 22,in a tragic car crash on April 15. However, the Celtics coach Brad Stevens, 40, confirmed that Isaiah will be on-hand, per Yahoo Sports, and he’ll fly back to Tacoma afterward to attend her funeral.

