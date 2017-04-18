Columbus Blue Jackets Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4: Watch The NHL Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

Is it already time to break out the broom? The Pittsburgh Penguins look to complete a clean sweep of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they play Game 4 on April 18. It’s going to be wild so tune in when the game starts at 7:30 PM ET!

The race is on! There are four teams on the verge of an opening round clean sweep, but the Pittsburgh Penguins can be the first team to pull it off when they meet the Columbus Blue Jackets in the center of the Nationwide Arena. If the Pens stay flawless, then the Jackets (and all their fans) will be very blue. However, just ask the Cleveland Cavaliers about how Ohio teams are when it’s crunch time. This could be the start of an epic comeback so don’t miss this game!

There are four other teams on the verge of a first round clean sweep: the Nashville Predators can send the Chicago Blackhawks back to the Windy City without a win; the Anaheim Ducks might douse the Calgary Flames; and the St. Louis Blues are rocking all over the Minnesota Wild. It’s quite possible that half of the first round will be over as soon as it began.

However, the Pens aren’t huge favorites to sweep the Blue Jackets. Columbus jumped out to an early lead in Game 3, scoring 3 goals in the first period. In fact, the first goal of the night came 11 seconds into the game, after Cam Atkinson found the net with help from Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno. Pittsburgh fought its way back and the game ultimately went into overtime. Jake Guentzel, with an assist from Sidney Crosby, won the game, putting Columbus on the verge of elimination.

Sadly, Zach Werenski will not be able to help Columbus’s playoff chances, as the 19-year-old defenseman suffered a horrendous facial injury during Game 3, per ESPN. He took a puck to the face, courtesy of a shot by Pittsburgh’s Phil Kessel, which resulted in a broken cheekbone. Columbus confirmed that the young player will sit out the rest of the team’s postseason – which, from the looks of it, won’t be that much longer.

Do you think Pittsburgh is going to pull off the clean sweep, HollywoodLifers?

