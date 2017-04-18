‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Gwen & Adam’s Teams Sing Live For 6 Remaining Top 12 Spots

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s time for Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani’s teams to shine on the April 18 episode of ‘The Voice.’ The coaches’ singers perform as the Live Playoffs continue, but only six of the remaining 12 artists will move on. Find out who by following along with our live blog!

Team Gwen Stefani takes the stage first, and her first artist to perform is actually her comeback artist, Johnny Gates, who puts his own spin on Selena Gomez’s “Hands To Myself” for his performance. “I just love your energy, man” Alicia Keys gushes. Up next is Troy Rainey. He sings “A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell, and Gwen raves: “I saw you in a way I never saw you before, like I could see you at your own show. I think you’re incredible. I’m so proud of you.”

Quizz Swanigan, who Gwen stole from Alicia in the Knockout Round, is next. He belts out “My Girl” by The Temptations, which gives him the opportunity to go old and new school at the same time. “It is not easy to have that much finesse and that much grace,” Alicia praises Quizz. “That was impressive, man.”

Next, Brennley Brown takes the stage with a rendition of “Fly” by Maddie & Tae. “I’m learning so much from you and I’m so grateful for that,” Gwen gushes. Brennley is followed by JChosen, who has the tough task of singing “Nothing Compares To U” by Prince. He nails it, though, and Gwen lets him know she’s by “inspired” by him.

The final artist from Gwen’s team is Hunter Plake, who sings “Elastic Heart” by Sia. Hunter slows down the tempo for a unique version of the Top 40 hit. “Being a great singer has become common, somehow,” Adam explains. “There’s a lot of great singers. But you are a great singer and someone who truly represents what’s going on in music right now.”

It’s Team Adam’s turn, now, and the Maroon 5 singer’s first performer is his comeback artist, Johnny Hayes. Johnny’s performance of “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” impresses the coaches, and Adam praises him: “You’re amazing, bro, I love you.”

Hanna Eyre is up next with a rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Skyscraper,” which allows her to show off her powerful vocals. “You are so powerful, and yeah, you’re young,” her coach tells her. “So let’s just keep doing this because you deserve to be on the show and you’re awesome.”

Next, Josh West takes the stage with an incredible performance of the classic rock song,”More Than A Feeling” by Boston. “Dude, you’re 18, man,” Adam praises Josh. “The fact that you’re that good of a singer and have hair like that really pisses me off. You’re a badass and you’re so good for the show because you kick ass.” Mark Isaiah follows Josh onstage, performing “All Time Low” by Jon Bellion, which Adam chooses to make sure Mark doesn’t come off as generic. “Give me more time with this guy,” Adam begs the crowd. “I am going to make this kid the best version of himself so please vote for him.”

Up next is Lilli Passero, who Adam stole from Alicia during the Knockout Round. She performs “It’s Too Late” by Carole King. “I love how you sang this song, it’s a classic, and it’s beautiful on your voice,” Alicia gushes. The final artist of the night is Jesse Larson, who sings “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder — the perfect mix of vocals and guitar for him. “That was the best vocal of the night,” Adam concludes.

It’s now the moment of truth for Gwen’s team, and Carson reveals that America voted Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake through to the Top 12. For the final spot, Gwen chooses Troy Rainey to move on.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite contestant on season 12 of The Voice!?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.