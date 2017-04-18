Big Show & Braun Strowman Break The Ring At WWE Raw — Watch Insane Video

It takes a strong person to throw down in the WWE ring and it takes two REALLY strong people to break it. The Big Show and Braun Strowman wrecked the ropes and demolished the Raw ring during their showdown on April 17 and the video of their destruction is everything!

Holy cow! No one could have seen this coming. The Big Show and Braun Strowman always make a big splash when they take to the WWE ring, but when the wrestlers were featured as the main event on Raw from Columbus on April 17 they left an even bigger impression than usual by literally breaking the ring.

Yes, the two WWE wrestlers totally trashed the ring in Columbus, Ohio with their epic strength. They were duking it out on the corner post, and Braun suplexed The Big Show, sending their combined 600 pounds crashing to the mat, tearing down the ropes and crushing the ring. Check out the insane video of the match that is sure to go viral.

Fans in the crowd and on Twitter totally went wild over the amazing incident, but true followers of WWE know this is not the first time that The Big Show has totaled the ring in one of his matches. In 2011 he and Mark Henry took down the ring together and the stunt proved just as popular back then as it was at the latest Raw event.

We just hope that everyone is okay, because when you see two humans break a giant ring you gotta imagine they’re a little shaken up inside! Of course someone going by the name The Big Show cannot possibly be injured that easily.

