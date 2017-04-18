T.I.’s Daughter Likes Sexy Bikini Pic Of Alleged Side Chick Bernice Burgos

Courtesy of Instagram

T.I.’s 14-year-old daughter Deyjah Imani Harris curiously liked one of her father’s alleged side chick’s bikini pics! Why was she hitting up Bernice Burgos’s Instagram…and what’s stepmom Tiny going to think when she catches wind of this?

This is so juicy! Bernice Burgos, 37, posted the sexiest bikini selfie to Instagram on April 16, and her fans were absolutely drooling. The gorgeous model got a whopping 115,189 likes (and counting) on the pic posted in honor of her birthday, and one of them was apparently from T.I.‘s teenage daughter!

What? Deyjah Imani Harris, 14, apparently liked Bernice’s sultry pic — one of two bikini shots — before quickly unliking it. Deyjah goes by the handle @princess_of_da_south, as shown below! It’s not shocking to know that someone liked Bernice’s pic; it’s awfully pretty. But the fact that Deyjah is on her dad’s rumored mistress‘ page gives pause.

💀#T.I.'s daughter liked #BerniceBurgos pic 😱 We're gonna leave it alone cause she's a child, but damn😩 Maybe it was by accident 😅##TinyHarris #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Maybe Deyjah was just curious to see what Bernice is all about. After all, she has to be a massive topic of discussion at home. Liking her pic could’ve been entirely unintentional too, a simple slip of the liking finger. We’ve all been there — accidentally liking a pic of our crush from like, 2010 or something, right? It happens to the best of us!

Dad T.I. and stepmom Tiny, 41, are in the middle of a messy split, getting more complicated by the fact that TIP decided to spill on air that he’s not really interested in being a husband anymore. Yikes. The rapper says that things are all cool with his estranged wife — they have several kids together, after all — but allegations he cheated with Bernice are still dogging him. Tiny and Bernice, who swears she never cheated with T.I., are taunting each other on social media, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.

