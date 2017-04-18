Suri Cruise: Tom & Katie Holmes’ Sweet Daughter Turns 11 — Happy Birthday

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise! Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ adorable daughter is officially 11 years old, and we cannot believe how fast the time has flown by! Help us celebrate the youngster’s big day by remembering her past year in pics. And seriously, it has been one memorable year for the cutie!

Suri Cruise turned 11 years old on Apr. 18 making it official — Katie Holmes, 38, and Tom Cruise‘s, 54, little girl is a preteen! To celebrate the birthday girl’s special day, we’re taking a look back at some of Suri’s most memorable moments from her 10th year, and we’re hoping 11 will be even MORE epic for the brunette cutie!

With each passing year, Suri looks more and more like her actress mom, and this past year their twin status was BEYOND obvious in the cutest way! And their sweet mother-daughter relationship is serious #Goals. But while Suri seems to be getting closer and closer to Katie, she appears to be drifting further and further apart from Tom. Just one year ago, around Suri’s 10th birthday, the youngster was spotted looking grumpy and unhappy while at her b-day party. At the time, outlets reported it was because her father never showed up to wish her a happy birthday!

Hopefully things go differently for Suri this year! But either way, the past 365 days got much more joyous for the youngster since her last birthday. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported back in December, things have never been better for Suri and her famous mom. “Katie’s priority in life is Suri, if Suri is happy, so is she — and Suri is flourishing,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

And apparently, it’s partly because of Katie’s new man Jamie Foxx, 49. “Suri loves Jamie, she loves living a simple, regular life, and she and Katie are super super close.” Aw! And to show off just how happy they’ve been lately, Katie posted a series of precious pics on Apr. 16 and 17, just days before Suri’s 11th birthday.

In the photos, Katie and Suri — along with some close friends — can be seen enjoying the beach life while playing in the sand, laying out in the sun, and just spending quality time together. We can’t wait to find out how Katie and Suri are celebrating her milestone b-day! After all, Suri was with Katie when the Dawson’s Creek alum turned 38 in December, and their birthday festivities, which included bowling and sugary treats, looked super fun. There’s no doubt these two are an adorable duo!

