Steve Stephens Dead: Facebook Live Killer Shot & Killed Himself After Police Chase

The hunt is over. After two days on the run, alleged ‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens has reportedly taken his own life before being captured by police. We’ve got all the breaking details on this terrifying story right here.

Whew! The nation can breathe a sigh of relief now that alleged cold-blooded killer Steve Stephens no longer on the run. The Cleveland, Ohio man known as the “Facebook Killer” has reportedly shot and killed himself after being chased by police near Erie, Pennsylvania, reports CNN.

Live images of the scene on the news network show Steve’s car, the white Ford authorities had been looking for, stopped on an angle surrounded by police cars. Authorities received over 400 tips during their search for Steve after he allegedly shot and killed Robert Godwin, a grandfather to 14, live on Facebook on Easter Sunday, April 16. The following day authorities revealed the last place Steve’s cell phone had “pinged” was in Eerie, Pennsylvania, which is where he allegedly took his own life on Tuesday, April 18.

While Steve was on the run from authorities, he claimed he had killed at least 13 other people during his rampage. Those claims have still not been substantiated, nor have any bodies been discovered, but this “killing spree” led to a nationwide manhunt for Steve. Authorities even announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could lead them to his eventual capture. At least five states were put on high alert while Steve was on the lamb, including Ohio, New Jersey and New York.

Our thoughts remain with the friends, family and loved ones of Steve’s victim, Robert Godwin. We are also keeping Steve’s family and friends in our thoughts at this time following his alleged suicide to evade being captured by authorities.

