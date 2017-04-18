Stallone Sisters Star In First Ever International Fashion Campaign: See Stunning Pics

Courtesy of The Daily Edited

The Stallone Sisters just landed themselves their 1st international fashion campaign for The Daily Edited & it’s flawless. All 3 girls look gorgeous in the accessory brand’s campaign & we’re so excited for them! What do you guys think of the campaign, do you love it?

Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet Stallone, 14, are the latest up-and-coming models and we are so excited about their latest venture — landing an international fashion campaign for the accessories brand, The Daily Edited. These gorgeous sisters made their modeling debut together during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, but this campaign is stunning.

The girls are seen posing together in pretty little sundresses and accessories and they all gushed about working with the brand! Sophia said something so cute about her sisters, “The Golden Globes was such a highlight, because it was an opportunity that most people in the world will never get. But especially to share it with my sisters, these two people who are my sidekicks, my crew, my best friends.”

As for where Sistine gets her style inspiration from, “I definitely got a lot of my style from my mom, watching her put on these gorgeous outfits when I was little. My style icon is more about seeing the trend is of the moment, and going to the shoots, and seeing what the stylist puts on me and it gives me new inspiration, and a new way of pairing outfits together. It’s so much fun [fronting a campaign together]. We like doing shoots together, but the fact that this is a campaign just totally upped the ante.”

Scarlet gushed about her fave pieces from the collection, “My favorite piece is the notebook, the one with the stickers, because I have a thing for stickers. I would love to bring that to school, and be like, ‘Hey, I have my name on this book!'” How cute are these three?! We love how close they are — it’s adorable!

What do you guys think of their new fashion campaign? Do you love it as much as we do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.