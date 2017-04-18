‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Kim Richards Gives Lisa Rinna Her Bunny Back

Courtesy of Bravo

How awkward! Season 7 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has been super dramatic, but no moment was as cringeworthy as when Kim Richards gave Lisa Rinna her bunny back on Part 2 of the reunion special on April 18. Even Kyle was left stunned. And Rinna… well, she broke down in tears.

Woof. We may be biased because we love Lisa Rinna, but she did not deserve how Kim Richards treated her on Part 2 of the RHOBH reunion special on April 18. After way too much time was spent focusing on Dorit‘s husband PK (why was he even invited?) and Erika‘s decision to not wear panties earlier in the season, the topic of conversation turned to the bunny Rinna gifted Kim’s grandson earlier in the season. It was Rinna’s way of bringing peace to their relationship, but Kim didn’t want it. However, she waited until the reunion to tell Rinna this.

We’re not kidding — Kim literally handed Rinna the bunny back while filming the reunion. Andy Cohen was reading a question from a fan about the bunny, when Kim turned around on the sofa and whipped out the bunny. And it was still wrapped in plastic — which is exactly how Rinna gifted it to Kim.”I brought the bunny, because I never gave it to my grandson,” Kim said to Lisa. “Because it didn’t feel like it had good energy, sorry.”

Kim then suggested that maybe when Lisa is “in a better place” she can give the bunny back to her. Lisa Rinna broke down in tears, but Lisa Vanderpump was quick to point out that it sounded like Kim was saying there’s hope for the future. Yeah, maybe. But we liked what Eileen said a lot more, as she didn’t agree with Vanderpump. “What do you think returning the bunny at the reunion means? Send it back in the mail,” Eileen said aloud. FOR REAL!

When Kim saw Lisa Rinna crying, she said, “You don’t have to cry over it.” And when Andy tried asking Lisa about her tears, she said, “I don’t need to explain myself.”

The moment was super uncomfortable — Lisa even had to walk off stage at a certain point. And being the good friend that she is, Eileen followed. And while backstage, Eileen comforted Lisa by saying, “That was a calculated move with that bunny. You had a good heart, and you were trying to end this s***. She’s just trying to demean you and hurt you,” to which Lisa replied, “You know what? She can’t demean me and hurt me. Because I have a beautiful life, and I have a beautiful family, and you know what? That’s her stuff.”

Then, Eileen beautifully added, “I think it tells us all where she’s at.”

“I think it does. And you know what? You just showed yourself. You just showed your true colors. Good for you, I hope you feel good about it,” Lisa said, as though she was talking to Kim. And that was that.

But after some interjecting by Kyle, Kim felt the need to go backstage and explain herself to Lisa. However, when she asked Lisa if they could talk, Lisa straight up said, “No.” Good for her!

To see how the rest unfolds, you’ll have to tune in for Part 3 next week.

