‘Pretty Little Liars’ Boss On Wren’s ‘Complicated’ Return & Uber A’s Cruel Intentions

‘Pretty Little Liars’ officially returned on April 18, and we still have so many questions. Luckily, we did chat with executive producer Marlene King about what’s coming — and yes, we got some Uber A scoop.

Marlene King, the creator and executive producer of Pretty Little Liars is ready to give us all quite the adventure for the final ten episodes — and help us play “the final game” along with the liars. We thought A was bad, but Uber A is much different, with a different intention, she told us.

“We try to have a lot of answers in every episode. It’s very heightened, it’s the final game. It’s the end game. It’s a real game that Uber A has created.” Marlene told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before the premiere. “We go back a little bit to our season one. I feel like Mona, in the beginning, her idea as original A, she tried to separate the girls.”

“She thought if I just pick them off one by one, or make them turn against each other it’ll be a divide and conquer. But she ended up bringing them closer together,” Marlene added. “But this isn’t Mona, this is Uber A… which could be Mona, I should say. Everyone’s a suspect. Uber A is even more intent on turning the girls against each other.”

It’s not just about the girls though; the final ten episodes will also bring back many familiar faces — and it won’t always be a good thing. “There are a lot of people who come back this year and complicate things. Nicole comes back and complicates the road to Ezria, Paige comes back and complicates Emily and Allison’s situation. Wren comes back. There’s a lot of people coming back to complicate things,” she said. Wait a minute — what will Wren complicate? Well, that really makes us wonder.

HollywoodLifers, what’d you think of the big return of Pretty Little Liars? Who do you think is Uber A? Let us know!

