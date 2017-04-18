Nicki Minaj Gets Bare Breasts Felt Up By Hot Shirtless Man In ‘Regret In Your Tears’ Teaser

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! Watch your hands there mister! A new teaser from Nicki Minaj’s upcoming music video for ‘Regret In Your Tears’ shows the singer getting her bare bosom squeezed by a hot mystery man. Yowza!

Nicki Minaj, 34, loves to tease her fans, but the latest sneak peek of her work may be a little too much to handle — literally. On April 18, the “Anaconda” singer posted a clip to Instagram that showed some scenes from her upcoming music video for “Regret In Your Tears,” including a shot of her getting her bare breasts felt up by one of the hottest shirtless men we’ve ever seen.

In the video you can see the man squeezing Nicki’s breasts on a bed that is in a room filled with water. Nicki was definitely seeing just how far she could go when she thought up the ultra sultry storyline for what she calls a “mini movie” for her “fave song of all time.” Although we’re really not surprised with her artistic decision, seeing as Nicki is no stranger to letting her boobs get some fresh air in both her real life wardrobe and edgy music videos.

We can’t wait for the full video to drop, seeing as there may be even more to this sexy plot than we’ve seen so far. After all, if you’ve got a guy like that as your co-star there is no telling what you will get up to!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the super hot clip from the “Regret In Your Tears” video? Do you think it’s too raunchy or just sexy enough? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.