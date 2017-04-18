Brave ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Reveals Breastless Chest After Double Mastectomy

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so beautiful. Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Lesley Murphy has proven what real courage is by sharing a picture of her exposed chest after undergoing a double mastectomy to prevent breast cancer.

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy took to Instagram on April 17 to share the story of her recovery after going through a preventive double mastectomy on April 11. Lesley, who was a contestant on Sean Lowe’s season, posted a photo of herself starting to heal from the difficult surgery, which she underwent after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which significantly increases the chance of developing breast cancer.

Kicked cancer's ass before it could kick mine, and my favorite people were very instrumental in the process.👊🏻4•11•17 #DreamTeam #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #LesleysBreasties #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl Photo by Kelley Cooper A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

“My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements🤷🏼‍♀️,” the brave Arkansas-based travel blogger captioned the Instagram pic of her wearing an open bright blue and white striped shirt and looking down at her exposed breastless chest. “My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She’s the freaking best.”

The Bachelor contestant went on to explain the struggles she now faces, but how she is trying to remain positive through it all. “I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely! Sure, it’s sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery.”

“Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple,” Lesley continued. “So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.🙌🏻💞.”

Lesley previously explained on Instagram that she was going to have the surgery because breast cancer runs in her family. “My mom was diagnosed almost three years ago to the day and came out a badass survivor!” she wrote. “It’s because of her diagnosis that I underwent genetic testing and can now do something about it. Knowledge is power.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lesley’s brave decision to have a double mastectomy? Give us all your thoughts below!

