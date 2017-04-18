Scottie & Larsa Pippen Moving Forward With Divorce: Why They Are Finally Splitting

REX/Shutterstock

So sad! It’s really over between Scottie and Larsa Pippen as they’re finally moving forward with their divorce. We’ve got the details on why after months of trying to make it work, they’re going to split for good.

NBA legend Scottie Pippen, 51, shocked us all when he filed for divorce from his wife Larsa, 42, back in Oct. 2016. They’d been married for nearly 20 years and have four kids together and it was so devastating that after all that time together they were going to call it quits. Things looked hopeful as months went by without the case going forward as they seemed to be working on ways to reconcile. Now they are officially moving forward to put and end to their marriage, but in this case it isn’t going to be ugly at all.

TMZ reports that even though Scottie and the Real Housewives star are calling it quits, “They are on really good terms and have vowed to remain friends after the split.” The site says that the “two sides decided it’s just not working and the best move is to split,” and that “Both Scottie and Larsa have vowed to remain friends and co-parent their kids.” Whew! After some of the ugly and bitter celebrity divorce and custody battles we’ve seen (*cough* Brangelina *cough*), it’s refreshing when a couple stays positive and doesn’t do any mudslinging while splitting up.

Even though they’re divorcing, the soon-to-be exes just went on a family vacation with their kids to Universal Studios on Apr. 13, posing for pictures and looking happy. Scottie and Larsa gave us hope that they were reconciling when they went on a tropical family getaway over Valentine’s Day, posting tons of photos to their social media with the hashtag “#TeamPippen” and Scottie even added “Stronger than ever” to one of his photos. Oh well, they did their best at soul-searching and are at peace with their decision.

HollywoodLifers, do you prefer it when celebrities have quiet, friendly divorces? Or do you love it when there’s tons of drama?

