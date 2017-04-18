Lamar Odom Urging Carmelo Anthony To Fight For La La After Love Child Drama

REX/Shutterstock

Carmelo Anthony has found himself in a similar situation to Lamar Odom, with new cheating accusations and separation from his wife La La. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Lamar has some major advice for Melo.

Carmelo Anthony, 32, and La La Anthony, 37, stunned the world on April 17 when we learned that they are currently separated, and again on April 18 when a stripper accused Melo of getting her pregnant. Another embattled former baller – Lamar Odom, 37 – can totally relate to how the Knicks star must be feeling, so he reached out with some advice.

“Melo is a legend in the league and he and La La are like NBA royalty,” a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “The news of them being separated is sending shockwaves through the league and many of his Melo’s friends, current and retired like Nick Young and Kobe Bryant, have all reached out to check on the bro. But Melo’s biggest support has been Lamar.”

“Lamar knows what it’s like to lose the love of his life and has been coaching Melo, literally, on how to save his marriage,” the insider continued. “Lamar is basically telling him that whatever he did, whether it was cheating or he got a chick pregnant, that he needs to come clean to La La, apologize, make it right, and fight for his marriage.”

Of course, Lamar Odom lost Khloe Kardashian after cheating and drug abuse rumors, and he’s regretted it ever since. “Lamar explained how empty and cold he feels inside for hurting Khloe and how badly it hurts him to see her with Tristan [Thompson],” the source continued. “Lam doesn’t want that to happen to Melo and is being a huge beacon of support to him and telling him to fight for his wife and family. Lamar even threw in a crazy joke, telling Melo he better keep La La because that’s that only championship ring he’s ever going to have on his finger.”

