Lady Gaga Straddles Bradley Cooper During Epic ‘A Star Is Born’ Makeout — Pics & Video

Yowza! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper got super hot and heavy on April 18. The duo was shooting a sexy scene for their new ‘A Star Is Born’ remake when they had a full-on makeout sesh at a gas station in California. Watch the steamy video for yourself, here!

What would Irina Shayk think!? Bradley Cooper, 42, enjoyed a hardcore makeout session with Lady Gaga, 31, on April 18. But don’t worry, they were just shooting a scene for their upcoming remake of A Star Is Born! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SEXY PICS AND VIDEO FROM TMZ!

Gaga and Brad were caught smooching at a dusty gas station in the middle of a desert in California, and they couldn’t have looked hotter! Bradley appeared to be gassing up his sick motorcycle when Gaga comes onto him, grabbing his face and kissing him HARD. They exchange a few words with their foreheads pressed against each other before hopping on the hog and heading off.

Lady Gaga looks nearly unrecognizable with brown hair, a leather vest, and big red boots. Bradley grew out his hair for the role and looked sexy and grungy in a button-up shirt with his sleeves rolled up and a pair of slacks. We’ve gotta say, he looks great for a new dad who probably isn’t sleeping at all!

The scene unfolded not far from Indio, where Gaga headlined Coachella the weekend before, and will be next weekend as well! TMZ reports that they will actually be filming scenes on the fairgrounds during the week while no one is around. Could that be any more convenient?

In the remake, Bradley will play Jackson Maine, a movie star helping a young musician named Ally (played by Gaga) make it in the music industry. We can’t wait to see how it turns out! Unfortunately we’ll have to wait until 2018.

