La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring After Carmelo’s Accused Of Having Lovechild: Pic

No ring, no problem! La La Anthony was spotted without her massive wedding ring, April 18, just one day after she and Carmelo’s split went public! La La’s bare ring finger also came after an NYC gentleman’s club dancer accused Melo of getting her pregnant! See the pics!

La La Anthony, 37, strolled around the streets of New York City on April 18, without some heavy hardware — Her massive wedding ring! While the news of she and Carmelo‘s, 32, separation rocked the internet on April 17, La La hasn’t worn the ring in over a week, according to TMZ. La La reportedly ditched her diamond when she moved out of the home she and Melo shared.

La La and the NBA star’s split got even deeper when the site reported that Melo has an alleged lovechild on the way. An unidentified woman — who works at an NYC gentleman’s club — claimed that she was six and a half months pregnant with his child. Well, obviously La La was reportedly

“pissed” after hearing that one.

“Carmelo cheated on La La which was the catalyst of many of their troubles,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Then, the last few months, all of the rumors that he was being traded [from the Knicks] didn’t help matters, either. One thing after the next piled on, and that was why they separated,” the source continued. In the end, “La La was just not having any of it anymore.” Wow.

So far, neither Carmelo or La La have filed for divorce, according to the site. But, the two are reportedly living in separate homes, after La La apparently moved out of the family home one week before the split. The couple, who married in 2010, have one son together, Kiyan Anthony, 10.

Right now, La La is coping the best she can, and she’s leaning on her friends for support. “She is crushed that her marriage is ending and has been leaning on Kim Kardashian [36],” a source told us. “Kim has been great about listening to La La cry over the breakup… Kim has really been a rock during this difficult time.” La La and Kim have been good friends for years. La La even supported the reality star during the aftermath of her Paris robbery in Oct. 2016.

As for life after their separation? — Carmelo and La La reportedly have no plans to uproot their lives, especially because Kiyan is settled into his NYC school. However, things could change for Melo, due to the widespread rumors that the Knicks are planning on trading him.

The NBA star’s tension with Knicks President, Phil Jackson, hasn’t exactly been a secret. So, we’ll have to wait and see if Melo sticks around, or he gets out of town amidst his family drama. We truly hope La La and Carmelo are doing well, regardless of the unfortunate circumstances.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s hope for La La and Carmelo to get back together?

