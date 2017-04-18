Kylie Jenner Spends A Full Day In Bed — Depressed About Tyga Split?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Oh no! Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat from her bed on April 18 to tell her fans that she’s been there for ’25 hours’ — more than a whole day! Is she depressed over her breakup with Tyga now that Coachella is over?

Kylie Jenner, 19, seemed pretty happy heading to Coachella on April 14. She was looking amazing, hanging with friends, and eating delicious food — what more could you want?! Unfortunately, she doesn’t seem as energetic or happy on April 18. The gorgeous makeup mogul took to Snapchat all snuggled up in her bed with the caption “haven’t left this position in 25 hours” with two sobbing emojis. Aw!

We can’t help but wonder if she’s feeling a little depressed about her breakup with longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27, now that the fun and excitement of Coachella has worn off. As a matter of fact, she ran into her ex at the show and seemed totally dazed afterwards. “[They] shared an awkward hug,” an insider told People. “Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.” Poor thing!

Just one day earlier, Kylie posted a photo on her Instagram in which she can be seen laying her head in her best friend Jordyn Woods’ lap while covering her face. Jordyn looks pissed off and protective, and it seems like a message to Tyga. Luckily, even if Kylie is feeling a little down on April 18, she still has Jordyn at her side, who could also be seen on Snapchat playing with Kylizzle’s Italian greyhounds while in bed with her bestie.

Sometimes it takes a little while for the actual shock of a breakup to set in. At first it’s kind of freeing, and you can enjoy the prospect of dating again like Kylie did with Travis Scott, but eventually you’re going to start to miss your old man. Of course, she could just be sleepy from Coachella. Either way, we hope she feels better soon!

