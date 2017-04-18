Kourtney Kardashain: Why She Stripped Naked For Her Birthday

Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian sure knows how to celebrate! The oldest Kardashian sibling took to Instagram on April 18 to show off her totally naked bod in honor of her 38th birthday. While the picture was shocking, the reason she posted it is even more epic!

“To Kourtney [Kardashian], age is only a number,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And while many people will think that being 38 years old is over the hill, she wants to turn that thought process upside down and show everyone that it is a good thing because she still looks good, especially after having three kids. She is not ashamed of getting older and she wants to show that no one else should feel that way either.”

Kourtney proved that she definitely had nothing to hide on her 38th birthday on April 18 when she posted a photo to Instagram of herself stripped totally naked. In the flawless pic Kourt is rising up from a body of water wearing nothing but her birthday suit. Ow, ow! Though the photo shows off the mother of three’s exposed nipples and bare bum, it is shot in a very tasteful way, with the pic darkened enough to protect her modesty.

We totally support the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s decision to bare all and show off what her mama gave her in honor of her turning one year older. It certainly is refreshing to see a woman embracing her age and not running from it. Kourtney has worked hard to sculpt her body over the years and after giving birth to each one of her three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. So go ahead and flaunt it Kourt, you’ve earned it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney’s sexy birthday suit photo? Do you agree with her reasons to strip down? Give us all your thoughts below!

