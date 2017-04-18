Courtesy of Instagram

Someone’s feeling good at 38 years old! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on her birthday to share a super sexy, naked photo of herself…and she’s looking better than ever. Are you digging the pic, or is it far too racy for social media?

Kourtney Kardashian turned 38 on April 18, and she celebrated by baring all for her fans. What better way to ring in your birthday than by posing in your ‘birthday suit,’ right?! Kourt did just that by posting a nude photo of herself on social media — in the shot, she’s rising from a body of water, with her nipples and bare butt on display. The artsy picture is darkened so it’s not quite too racy, but still gets the job done when it comes to revealing the mom of three’s sexy side. CLICK HERE TO SEE KOURTNEY’S NUDE PHOTO.

Ever since her breakup from Scott Disick, 33, in July 2015, Kourtney has been spending a lot of time working out, just like her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and the results are evident. Obviously, the 38-year-old has always had an incredibly body, but she’s truly looked better than ever in the last year or so, and she’s clearly making sure fans know that won’t change just because she’s another year older!

So far, we haven’t seen any birthday celebrations for Kourtney, but considering Scott seems to be trying to win her back recently, it definitely wouldn’t be surprising if he did something special on her big day. Chances are, the two will be together to celebrate with their three kids, but we’re definitely not ruling out the possibility of him planning something else on the side. He just can’t quit her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourt posting this photo on her birthday? Do you think it’s super sexy…or totally inappropriate?

