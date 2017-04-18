Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner: Sexy Twins Teasing Kylie Cosmetics Collab

Courtesy of Instagram

This is not a drill! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are teaming up to release a KKW X KYLIE COSMETICS collaboration! Read more details below!

Omigod, you guysssss! Kylie Jenner posted this video on her Instagram and the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page on April 18. Within minutes, it had hundreds of thousands of views.

In the video, Kim Kardashian and Kylie look like TWINS. Both are rocking sleek and straight hair, in a center part, with nude makeup.

The video doesn’t tell us much except that it looks like she is coming out with a nude lip kit. The nude lip has been Kim’s signature makeup look for years, and now she will have her very own nude matte lip thanks to Kylie Cosmetics!

Both girls look naked in the video, their tanned skin glowing. Along with their super nude lips, they have long lashes, full brows and highlighted cheekbones.

On the timing, it just says, “Coming Soon.”

Kylie previously did a cosmetics collaboration with sister Khloe Kardashian and the KoKo collection was some of her best selling shades to date!

Kim, no doubt, wanted a piece of the action that is Kylie Cosmetics — Kylie must be making a fortune off her cosmetics empire that includes matte lipsticks, lip gloss, eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush and highlighters. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

Kim actually already HAS a nude lipstick with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. It’s called KKW and it’s part of her Hot Lips line. The lipstick is creamy and moisturizing — not glossy but not exactly matte. It works on all skin tones, as it’s a beige-pink shade.

But one can never have too many nude lipsticks — especially when they are different formulas.

HollywoodLifers, will you buy Kim Kardashian’s Kylie Cosmetics collaboration?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.