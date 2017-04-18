Courtesy of Snapchat, SplashNews

Khloe Kardashian cheered on her boyfriend Tristan Thompson from the stands at the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff on April 17, confirming that LeBron and Savannah James have given her the thumbs-up to be at games. See the new pics right here!

Looks like Khloe Kardashian, 32, is back to being Tristan Thompson‘s good luck charm! She took to Snapchat during the Cavs’ heated game against the Indiana Pacers at theQuicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH to show her support for her BF’s team…and they won! Check it out:

Love it. It’s also interesting to note that Khloe wasn’t sitting court side, but further up in the stands. Still counts!

My favorite time of the year!! 😈😈 #Playoffs #CavsNation A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

As we previously told you exclusively, Savannah James, 30, has been defending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — and her sisters — to the other basketball wives who believe in the “Kardashian Kurse.” Following LeBron James‘ change of heart about Khloe, Savannah invited her to the playoffs, as a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Both she and her husband have “embraced” Khloe, and LeBron is even hoping that Khloe serves as a distraction to the opposing team! As we can see by Khloe’s presence at the winning game (the Cavs swept the Pacers 117 to 111), their mission to include her has been more than accomplished.

