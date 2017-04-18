Click to Skip Ad
Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan Thompson Love At Cavaliers Playoff Game — Pics

Tue, April 18, 2017 9:27am EDT by 2 Comments 37,698 Article Views
Khloe Kardashian Cheers Tristan Thompson On
Courtesy of Snapchat, SplashNews
Khloe Kardashian cheered on her boyfriend Tristan Thompson from the stands at the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff on April 17, confirming that LeBron and Savannah James have given her the thumbs-up to be at games. See the new pics right here!

Looks like Khloe Kardashian, 32, is back to being Tristan Thompson‘s good luck charm! She took to Snapchat during the Cavs’ heated game against the Indiana Pacers at theQuicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH to show her support for her BF’s team…and they won! Check it out:

Love it. It’s also interesting to note that Khloe wasn’t sitting court side, but further up in the stands. Still counts!

My favorite time of the year!! 😈😈 #Playoffs #CavsNation

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

National Sibling Day: See Pics Of Kim & Khloe, James & Dave & So Many More Famous Sibs

As we previously told you exclusively, Savannah James, 30, has been defending the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — and her sisters — to the other basketball wives who believe in the “Kardashian Kurse.” Following LeBron James‘ change of heart about KhloeSavannah invited her to the playoffs, as a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Both she and her husband have “embraced” Khloe, and LeBron is even hoping that Khloe serves as a distraction to the opposing team! As we can see by Khloe’s presence at the winning game (the Cavs swept the Pacers 117 to 111), their mission to include her has been more than accomplished.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Khloe has been accepted into the Cavs family, and that the team is winning again? Tell us if you think Khloe is a good luck charm for Tristan!

