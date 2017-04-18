‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’: Keira Knightley Makes Epic Return In New Trailer

YAS, PIRATE QUEEN! Elizabeth Turner is back and better than ever in a new international trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’! Everyone’s fave poppet is a sight for sore eyes in the new clip!

Keira Knightley, 32, is ready to take on the Pirates of the Caribbean world once more in a new international trailer for the franchise’s fifth installment — Dead Men Tell No Tales. Based on previous trailers and buzz about the upcoming film, it seems the Disney flick will bring us back to where it all started with the Curse of the Black Pearl, and of course that means catching up with Elizabeth (Keira) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom)!

Though it seemed the star-crossed lovers had parted ways forever in At World’s End, when Will was forced to spend the rest of his life as the captain of the haunting Flying Dutchman, a previous trailer showed us that Will is coming back and now we have confirmation his wife is too!

In the international trailer we get to see just a quick look at Elizabeth, but it’s definitely enough to peak our interest about her new storyline!

After all, we already know this new film will introduce us to Will and Elizabeth’s son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites), who is determined to find out what is up with dear old dad. Along the way Henry will team up with the brainy Carina (Kaya Scodelario) and the king of all pirates — Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

We can’t wait to see Keira and the rest of the cast when Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the return of Keira in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Deal Men Tell No Tales international trailer? Give us all your thoughts below!