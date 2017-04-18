REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Is that you, Jim Carrey?! The actor posted a shocking pic to Twitter on Easter weekend, and fans can’t get over how different he looks with a wild gray beard and longer hair. What do you think?!

Jim Carrey looks totally unrecognizable in his most recent Twitter photo! He’s sporting a scraggly gray beard in the close-up shot, while smiling at the camera and holding onto a tiny bunny rabbit. “Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy,” he captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with their shock over his image.

“I had to look at this picture for five minutes before my brain understood that this was Jim Carrey,” one wrote. Another added, “I even read his name and I STILL needed 5 minutes to connect the dots.” See more reactions here:

@JuliaRachel16 @JimCarrey I went on google and searched Jim Carrey 2017 I legitimately didn't believe he had a beard hahahaha — Stephi (@righttbrain_) April 16, 2017

@JimCarrey jim de vc precisa de ajuda curta este tweet — thateus (@thateuss) April 15, 2017

@ConnorKerr24 @JimCarrey That beard and bunny combo is my motivation for life — Kennethkanif (@kswizzll) April 16, 2017

Jim has actually been growing this beard for quite some time now, although it was quite shocking to see it so up close in a personal photo like this one. Usually, we’re used to seeing him out and about from further away!

We are glad to see Jim looking happy and relaxed, though, as it’s been an incredibly difficult year and a half for the comedic actor. Back in September 2015, his on-off girlfriend, Cathriona White, committed suicide, and last year, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

In her court documents, Cathriona’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, claims Jim gave her daughter three STDs, which caused her great emotional struggle. Brigid alleges that this is what led Cathriona to take the drugs that killed her, and she also claims Jim is who provided her daughter with the prescription pills. Meanwhile, Jim’s lawyer has called the lawsuit a “sham,” and the judge has put the case under submission, meaning no ruling has been determined at this point.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jim Carrey’s look? Did you recognize him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.