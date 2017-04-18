‘L&HH: Atlanta’: See The Best Tweets After Jessica Dime & Tammy Rivera’s Epic Showdown

Courtesy of Instagram

All Tommie Lee wanted was to share some wine with her friends at a nice gathering on the latest episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ but instead she got a glass full of drama when her guests Jessica Dime and Tammy Rivera came to blows!

You can blame Jessica Dime and Tammy Rivera for ruining Tommie Lee’s hopes and dreams of making her own wine after the massive showdown they had at a nice little tasting event Tommie hosted for her friends on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

On the April 17 episode, entitled “Grapes of Wrath,” Tommie invited Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, Lovely Mimi, Jessica Dime and Tammy Rivera over to enjoy some delicious vino. But things got awkward real fast when drama developed between Jessica and Tammy over comments made about Jessica’s buddy Joseline Hernandez. Things got so heated wine glasses may or may not have been thrown! Then Tommie, who hates Joseline, kicked Jessica out and Twitter went nuts over the whole ordeal.

“Why must every fight begin with a glass being thrown? And this goes for all VH1 reality not just #LHHATL 🙄 Throw hands not the glasses,” one fan tweeted, making a hilarious joke about the drama on the show. “I’m ready to see Tammy throw that glass at Jessica 😂😂,” another viewer wrote, totally ready to see the fight go down.

Jessica Dime: "I don't throw drinks, I beat b*tches a$$" #LHHATL — Love & Hip Hop Fans (@LoveHipHopRW) April 18, 2017

Tammy stay ready to bust a hoe in the head with a glass #LHHATL — mac🍔 (@zaireasan) April 18, 2017

Why must every fight begin with a glass being thrown? And this goes for all VH1 reality not just #LHHATL 🙄 Throw hands not the glasses — Zin✨ (@itszinnn) April 18, 2017

Tammy should’ve threw that entire glass of wine on Dime Penny #LHHATL — Mrs Shuttlesworth (@bambiii26) April 18, 2017

I'm ready to see Tammy throw that glass at Jessica 😂😂 #lhhatl pic.twitter.com/HYbJRNCpAn — 🤣 (@Nayxox__) April 18, 2017

Tammy started the fight by picking up a glass of wine to throw…#smh #LHHATL — ChristieLove (@ChristieLoveU) April 18, 2017

Tommie weak as fuck for throwing a glass, girl couldn't even square up with Dime #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/nXQG4y3wgw — Kree (@AriesKree) April 18, 2017

Umm…why did Tammy wait until the guards were behind her before she decided to throw her glass? #LHHATL — Yes, It's me… (@mephistolesnc) April 18, 2017

Of course others were quick to take sides in the argument. “Tommie weak as f**k for throwing a glass, girl couldn’t even square up with Dime,” one tweeted. “Tammy should’ve threw that entire glass of wine on Dime Penny,” another wrote. “Tammy started the fight by picking up a glass of wine to throw,” another fan tweeted. Oh my, we hope that everything chills out between the two so that Tommie can trust them around wine glasses again!

