Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: How They’re Already Blending Families

So cute! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez already have their kids hanging out and spending holidays together. It may seem a little soon, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why they’re already blending their families.

We were a little surprised to see that Alex Rodriguez, 41, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, brought their kids along during an Easter trip to the Dominican Republic when they’ve only been dating for a couple of months, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re intentionally blending their families.

“JLo’s kids call A-Rod by his name – Alex – and they really like him too,” the insider explained. “JLo’s young boy Max [Muniz] is very rambunctious and Alex plays video games with him. Alex is even teaching him the right way to throw a ball and play catch. They get along great.” How cute is that?! JLo just loves that A-Rod is a daddy.

#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“The fact that Alex has kids too makes the relationship so much easier for Jen,” continued the source. “She struggled with her last few boyfriends who did not have kids, because they just did not understand what it is like to be a parent. But Alex gets it, and being a good mother for JLo is easier with him cause he is a devoted parent too.”

The duo was sure their kids would love having more children to hang out with, and it sounds like they were right! “Jen and Alex also have daughters around the same age and who get along well,” said the insider. “It is the beginning of one big happy family.”

We just hope the kids aren’t heartbroken if the couple ends up splitting up. Sometimes breakups can be even harder on children than the adults, especially if they thought they were getting new brothers and sisters. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s a good idea for A-Rod and JLo to blend their families so soon? Let us know!

