Harry Styles Vs. Zayn Malik’s Solo Debuts: Which 1D Singer Had The Best Chart Spot?

REX/Shutterstock

As you all know, Harry Styles is not the first member of One Direction to launch a solo career. But, up against the first to do so, Zayn Malik, how did Harry’s music compare on the charts?

Harry Styles, 23, had a not-so-surprisingly wonderful debut when he dropped his first solo single, “Sign of the Times”, on Friday, April 7. The single quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts, securing Harry the #4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to that, “Sign of the Times” came in at #1 for Digital Song Sales with over 142,000 copies sold, reports Billboard. Not bad, Hazza!

However, Harry fell short in comparison to his mate, Zayn Malik, who first went solo in February 2016. His first single, “Pillowtalk”, came in at the #1 spot on the Hot 100 and secured nearly double Harry’s digital sales with 267,000 copies. While that’s not exactly the kind of news Harry likely wanted to hear, we have to point out that both former 1D members had extremely high charting debut singles and should both be very proud of their work as solo artists!

We also have to point out that fellow One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have also launched solo artist careers. Interestingly enough, their numbers pale in comparison to Harry and Zayn’s. For example, “Just Hold On” by Louis debuted at #52 in December 2016. Niall had a little more success than that with his first single, “This Town”, which debuted at the #20 spot in January 2017.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Harry and Zayn’s different chart debuts? Whose music do YOU prefer to listen to? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.