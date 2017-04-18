Harry Styles Admits He Likes The Songs Taylor Swift Wrote About Him: She’s ‘So Good’

Haylor shippers are totally freaking out, because Harry Styles has finally opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, and even shared how he feels about the songs she wrote about him. Eee!

Harry Styles, 23, doesn’t have a single bad thing to say about his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 27. Inside his new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Harry confesses that the two songs she allegedly wrote about him — “Out of the Woods” and “Style” — definitely did not hurt his feelings. In fact, he seems to like them quite a bit!

“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” Harry said with a smile, according to the interview. Then he added, “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.” Aw!

Well, while “Haylor” may be a thing of the past (sorry, shippers) at least we have all of that beautiful music to listen to and reminisce about the good ‘ole days. In fact, there’s a lot of speculation that Harry’s song “Ever Since New York” is actually about his relationship with Taylor. He performed the song for the very first time on Saturday Night Live on April 15, so you can watch it, listen closely to the lyrics and decide for yourself!

