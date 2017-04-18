Harry Styles Confesses That Dating Taylor Swift Was ‘Harder’ Than He Thought It’d Be

Harry Styles is holding nothing back about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview for ‘Rolling Stone.’ The newly-solo singer dishes all about dating the pop superstar, and why their short-lived time together was so ‘hard.’

After months of speculation, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s 2012 romance was confirmed when they were photographed strolling through Central Park arm in arm. Now, more than four years later, Harry is telling all about that day and the highly-publicized relationship.

“When I see photos from that day, I think, relationships are hard, at any age,” he reveals to Rolling Stone. “And adding in that you don’t really understand how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff, didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But, at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Of course, with Taylor and Harry’s band, One Direction, at the height of their careers, the day date was far from ‘normal.’ Paparazzi followed the young lovers throughout their stroll, and fans went absolutely nuts over the photos. The scrutiny quickly took a toll on the relationship, but years later, Harry thinks back fondly on his time with Taylor.

“Certain things don’t work out,” the 23-year-old admits. “There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact that it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than that ‘this didn’t work out and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk, but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s*** ever. So thank you.”

