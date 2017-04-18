Harry Styles’ Dedicated A ‘Huge’ Part Of His Album To An Ex GF — Is It Kendall Jenner?

OMG. Harry Styles just confirmed that one of his famous ex-girlfriends was a massive inspiration for his upcoming solo album, and we’re totally freaking out. Could it be Kendall Jenner?!

Harry Styles, 23, just landed his first-ever solo Rolling Stone cover, and the interview inside is pretty revealing. While discussing the making of his debut solo album, Harry Styles, the former One Direction singer really opened up about how his former romances played a part in the process.

In the interview, Harry mentions that a more “significant” relationship he was in over the past few years inspired many of his songs. “She’s a huge part of the album,” Harry shared, though sadly he wouldn’t name drop who “she” is. “Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it’s just for them.”

Wow. We love how open Harry is being about his album and the songs on it, even if he won’t officially confirm which one of his starlet ex-girlfriends he’s crediting. Either way, it makes us super excited to hear what else is on the album, because nothing makes music quite as good as personal, heartfelt connections. And the best part? Harry agrees. He said, “The one subject that hits the hardest is love, whether it’s platonic, romantic, loving it, gaining it, losing it … it always hits you hardest.” Ugh, so true!

