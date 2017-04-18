Hailey Baldwin Flashes Butt Cheeks In Oversized Tee: See Her Wardrobe Malfunction

AKM-GSI

Hailey Baldwin had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on her way home from Coachella! She opted to go pantless under an oversized t-shirt & the wind completely blew her shirt up flashing her butt cheeks. What do you guys think of her fashion mishap?

After a fun-filled weekend at Coachella Music Festival, Hailey Baldwin, 20, was headed back home when she made a pit stop with friends. For her ride home, Hailey opted to try the no pants trend that we’ve been seeing on everyone lately. Everything was going smoothly until she got out of the car and the wind was so strong it totally blew up her oversized t-shirt, flashing her bare butt cheeks and cheeky underwear — uh oh. What do you guys think of her mishap — do you think it was really bad or just funny?

The latest trend that we’ve been seeing on all of our fave celebs like Malia Obama, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and so much more, is the no pants look and the latest to try it was Hailey. She rocked a black oversized t-shirt with a white initial on the front. While the short was definitely oversized, it wasn’t long enough to be worn as a dress, let alone pantless.

Regardless, Hailey opted to wear it as a dress with white ADIDAS Stan Smith Bold sneakers and when she stopped at a rest stop, she got out of the car only to find the desert wind was strong enough to completely blow up her shirt, flashing her bare butt cheeks and her super cheeky green undies. Hailey didn’t seem to mind though, and she was just smiling and laughing it off which we think is so cute. She must’ve known there was a chance she’d be caught half naked when she rocked nothing but a t-shirt.

What do you guys think of Hailey’s wardrobe malfunction — do you think it’s really bad or have you seen worse? VOTE.

