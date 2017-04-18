Gwen Stefani: Did She Just Admit She’s Desperate For A Baby Girl With Blake Shelton?

Courtesy of NBC

Uh oh! It sounds like Gwen Stefani has babies on the brain as she made a not so subtle reference to wanting a little girl on ‘The Voice’ Apr. 18. We’ve got the details on what she said that should have Blake Shelton thrilled at possibly becoming a dad.

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani has always wanted a daughter despite being the mother to three boys. She’s such a total girly-girl with her love of fashion and style, and it just doesn’t seem right that she never had a little mini-me. It sounds like she wants another go at having a baby girl with a very telling comment she made on The Voice on Apr. 18, and it should make boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, thrilled with joy that she’s feeling in a family way!

Gwen only has one girl in her top six — Brennley Brown, who is an adorable teenage country singer that she stole from Blake during the battles. The cutie performed”‘Fly” by Maddie & Tae, leading Gwen to declare, “All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!” The judge has been saying how much she wants young girls on her team all season and it’s such a bummer she’s only got one.

The 47-year-old singer has said over the years how it just never felt right that the universe didn’t give her a daughter and instead she ended up with three boys. Not that she doesn’t completely love and adore Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma and her littlest one Apollo, three. But they have way more fun fishing, dirt bike riding and doing boy-things with Blake than any of the girly things she likes to do. Having a daughter would finally make Gwen’s dreams come true and the country singer would make such an awesome dad! Hopefully she gets her wish one day soon.

