Whoa. The first ‘American Assassin’ trailer shows a new side of Dylan O’Brien that we’ve never seen before. The ‘Teen Wolf’ star embraces the very intense Mitch Rapp and kicks butt like he’s done it all his life. Watch now!

Mitch Rapp is a troubled man. He’s experienced a lot of loss in his life, but after the shocking murder of his girlfriend in a terrorist attack, he’s done standing by and not doing anything about it. He becomes obsessed with finding the men who killed her and starts training himself to become an assassin, which means we get to see a very ripped Dylan O’Brien, 24.

We have to talk about Dylan’s transformation for this role. He’s grown up before our eyes on Teen Wolf, and we didn’t think it was possible for him to get any hotter — until now. Like he has with The Maze Runner movies, Dylan proves with American Assassin that he’s Hollywood’s next big leading man.

Mitch draws the attention of Sanaa Lathan’s character, who brings him face-to-face with the king of badassery himself, Michael Keaton, 65, who plays Stan Hurley. Mitch becomes Stan’s student. Stan teaches him how to become a true assassin. There’s a moment when Stan tells Mitch to kill him, and Mitch realizes that he has a lot to learn from his mentor. The trailer is jam-packed with action, so you can only imagine how insane the movie is going to be. Dylan is so intense in the trailer, and I’m living for it. He’s Stiles Stilinski no more!

HollywoodLife.com was at CinemaCon 2017 this year, where this trailer was shown to press. The movie is based on Vince Flynn’s book series. American Assassin will hit theaters on Sept. 15, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the American Assassin trailer? Let us know!