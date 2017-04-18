Drake’s Pregnancy Accuser, Layla Lace, Slams Rapper For Allegedly Threatening Her

Courtesy of Instagram

This is getting ugly! First Layla Lace accused Drake of getting her pregnant, now the Instagram model is alleging that he’s sending her threatening texts. We’ve got the details.

Uh oh! Drake has had a whole lot of drama thrown his way on Apr. 18, as Instagram model Layla Lace claimed that the rapper got her pregnant. While he had no comment about her baby news, she continued to rant on social media about it, even making claims that Drizzy, 30, allegedly threatened her via texts and taunted that she might make them public.

Most of her wrath is directed at his pal DJ Spade, who supposedly introduced Layla to Drake, calling him out for bringing her around the superstar even though they hardly knew each other. In angry all-caps rant she wrote in an Instagram post, “LIKE WOW YOU ALREADY F***ED UP BY BRINGING A FEMALE THAT YOU ONLY MET IN 2 DAYS AROUND YA MANS !!! YOU LOOKING BAD OUT HERE !!! @djspadenyc.”

She continued, “DON’T BE MAD CAUSE YOU GOT EXPOSED TOO!!! WHEN YOU AND YA MANS ARE READY TO STOP SENDING ME THREATENING TEXT MESSAGES I’M HERE !!!! (Didn’t leak those but i will if i have too !!!!). Wait, WHAT? Layla claims she’s got receipts from Drizzy and DJ Spade over threats they allegedly made towards her. So far she hasn’t made good on leaking the communications, if they really do exist. So far she has released some texts where he allegedly discusses meeting up with her while he was on tour in England in Feb. 2017, but the contents were just about how they planned to rendezvous.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Layla’s claims that she’s pregnant with Drake’s baby? Or do you think she’s doing this as a publicity stunt?

