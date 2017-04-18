Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Drake’s Baby Bombshell: Instagram Model Accuses Him Of Getting Her Pregnant

Tue, April 18, 2017 12:11pm EDT by 2 Comments
Drake Instagram Model Having Baby
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
11 Photos

Whoa! Instagram model Layla Lace has accused Drake of getting her pregnant in a rant posted to the app on April 18! The shocking accusation comes along with pics of text messages allegedly between herself and Drake. Here’s the full story.

Drake, 30, is allegedly going to be a father, according to Instagram model Layla Lace (Laquana). Layla posted a rant on Instagram on April 18 that called out her alleged flame for not only getting her pregnant, but for allegedly refusing to call her back once she told him the news.

To add fuel to the fire, MTO News has photos of Layla’s alleged positive pregnancy test! The test shows that the woman, allegedly Layla, took the pregnancy test on April 17. Layla posted alleged texts between herself and Drake 0n Instagram, as well! Here’s what she said on Instagram:

Drake — See Pics

This is wild! So far, Drake hasn’t responded to Layla’s accusations. Meanwhile, he  is rumored to be dating Jorja Smith, 19, the only female vocalist on his new album More Life. Their secret relationship reportedly developed after their good friendship turned romantic. Before this, of course, he was linked to Jennifer Lopez, 47. So, did he also have a fling with Layla? And is she pregnant? If so, will Drake publicly acknowledge that he’s the father?

Drake’s rep declined to comment on this story.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Layla’s accusation? Let us know!

More Drake News:

Drake's House Was Robbed By A Girl & You Won't Believe What She Stole -- Find Out Here
Nicki Minaj Gets Cozy With Drake In Sexy Cleavage Baring Dress For 'No Frauds' Video
Chris Brown Flirting With J.Lo To Get Revenge On Drake: Time To 'Even The Score'

ad