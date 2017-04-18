Drake: Why Chris Brown Isn’t Shocked By Drizzy’s Baby Drama With Model

While everyone in Hollywood was shocked when Instagram model, Layla Lace, accused Drake of getting her pregnant — one person who wasn’t surprised in the least is Chris Brown. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Could Drake possibly have a child on the way! A woman by the name of Layla Lace is claiming that the 30-year-old rapper knocked her up and that she’s expecting his child. The news has been spreading all over social media and many are shocked that a little Drizzy could possibly be on the way. With one exception, however, and that’s Drake’s frenemy Chris Brown, 27.

“The so-called prince who can do no wrong has now has some baby drama? Breezy’s not surprised,” a source close to the singer/dancer explained to HollywoodLife.com. “Drake loves to walk around with that smile, charming all the women in Hollywood and introducing them to his mother like he’s about to marry them but all the while he’s a major player.” Ouch. Sounds like Chris is still bitter that Drizzy romanced his ex Rihanna!

“Chris was never fooled by his prince charming personality and is now glad everyone’s seeing the light and just how much Drake gets around,” the source continued. “Unfortunately for this girl, she better get used to Drake cheating. Kid or no kid, she will not being his number 1, ever!”

Speaking of Layla, she’s sexy AF and has a body that Drake is known for loving. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the stunningly beautiful woman is a published cover model and has more than 100k Instagram followers. She takes very sexy and racy photographs, including one where she’s seen rocking a cropped OKC Thunder jersey on with a thong!

