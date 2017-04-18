Carrie Underwood Slays National Anthem At NHL Playoffs Wearing Hubby’s Jersey

REX/Shutterstock

Is there anything Carrie Underwood can’t do to complete perfection? She gave a breathtaking performance of the National Anthem during an NHL playoff game Apr. 17 while wearing her husband’s Nashville Predators jersey. We’ve got the amazing video!

Fans at the Nashville Predators versus Chicago Blackhawks NHL playoff game were in for one heck of a surprise Apr. 17, as country superstar Carrie Underwood came out and absolutely rocked the National Anthem. In the sweetest tribute ever, she wore her husband Mike Fisher‘s number 12 jersey in honor of the Predator’s center. The hometown crowd at Bridgestone Arena went wild when Carrie’s name was announced, as it must have been such a thrill be attending an NHL playoff game AND getting a performance by the Grammy winner as a bonus!

The 34-year-old absolutely slayed the Star Spangled Banner, keeping it simple as she didn’t need any theatrics with her incredibly powerful voice. She only strayed at the end when on the lyric “For the land of the free” she belted out the word “free” on a super high note that completely wowed the audience, who went crazy with applause.

The camera cut away several times to get Mike’s reaction to his wife’s beautiful voice, but every time he was looking down deep in thought and paying respect to the anthem. Only when she wrapped up did he look up and break out a smile, clearly proud of his woman. Carrie celebrated her triumphant moment by jumping up and down in circles of joy while waving a yellow Predators fan towel. What a cutie!

Hopefully this show of love and support for her hubby will squash reports that their marriage is in trouble. Star magazine claimed in an Apr. 5 cover story that their union was on the rocks and that they’ve drifted apart. “Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that, ” their source claimed. The couple haven’t been photographed together since an Aug. 2016 vacation to Mexico and he was MIA at the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast on Apr. 2 where she was a performer and up for the night’s biggest awards.

It turns out he was absent from the awards show because he was on the road with his team that night, fighting for a playoff berth. And since the NHL season got underway in the fall, the couple hasn’t had much time for romantic trips abroad. Carrie’s show of support at her husband’s game is all the proof in the world that they’re still very much in love!

