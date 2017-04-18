Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If She Will Sleep With Men After Gender Reassignment Surgery

REX/Shutterstock

More candid details from Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir, ‘The Secrets Of My Life’ are revealed! The reality star admits all of her sexual preferences after her transition is complete. Find out the ‘sexual companion’ she does not want once her transition is finalized!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is done having sex with women following her transition, according to Radar Online, April 18, which obtained her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. However, Caitlyn’s not ruling out men.

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time,” she wrote in her new book. “A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.” Wow.

Although Caitlyn added that she “never had the inclination” to have sex with men, she revealed that she’s open to it in the future, once her transition is complete. “Maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery,” she confessed. “Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness….will make me feel differently.” Woah.

The above paragraph was most likely written before Cait’s final surgery [gender reassignment surgery], which reportedly took place in Jan. 2017. “She’s finally the person she’s always wanted to be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, after PEOPLE confirmed her gender reassignment surgery on April 11.

“For Caitlyn to take the final step in becoming the woman she’s always wanted to be, has become the ultimate relief,” our source said. “If no one accepts or understands it, at least she knows that she’s completely happy.” We were so happy to hear that!

Caitlyn’s memoir will be available on April 25. In the highly anticipated book, she also revealed that the gender reassignment surgery was a “success,” according to the site. But, it wasn’t the easiest. She called the decision to go through with the final transitional surgery, “complex.”

The former Olympian has been going through her transitional period for years now. She revealed her new identity as “Caitlyn” in June 2015, when she appeared on the, now famous, cover of Vanity Fair in a white corset. Then, in Oct. 2016, she legally changed her name to “Caitlyn Marie,” as well as her gender to female.

