Brie Bella’s Due Date Is Quickly Approaching: Why She’s ‘Willing It To Happen Earlier’

Brie Bella is SO ready to be a mom! But with less than 2 weeks left in her pregnancy, the WWE star is slowly losing patience, and she’s actually hoping to give birth early! In fact, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Brie is literally ‘willing’ herself to go into labor — but will it work?

Looks like Brie Bella, 33, is BEYOND anxious to meet her and her husband Daniel Bryan‘s, 35, (real name Bryan Danielson) baby daughter! And while she technically still has 13 days to go until her Apr. 30 due date, the expectant mom just cannot wait any longer — and we totally don’t blame her!

37 weeks and starting to only fit in my husband's clothes! 🌼 #birdiejoedanielson A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

“Brie is at the tale end of her pregnancy and is still officially about two weeks away from giving birth, but she has been telling her family, Bryan, and friends that she is going to have it early,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, the WWE star is telling people that “it’s going to happen this week!” How wild would THAT be?

And apparently, in desperation, Brie has even attempted to take things into her own hands. “She is almost trying to will it to happen earlier than her actual due date,” our source added. Earlier this week, on Apr. 17, the reality star shard a sweet pic of her and her hubby on Instagram, and her massive baby bump definitely takes center stage. “38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains,” Bella captioned the pic.

Whether she comes early or not though, we cannot wait to meet Bella and Daniel’s daughter! The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have decided to name their firstborn Birdy Joe Danielson, and we are totally loving her unique name. And since Brie has been great at keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, we can only imagine she’ll be showing off her little one in no time after her arrival!

