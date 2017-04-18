FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

At last! Brad Pitt reportedly hosted ALL 6 of his & Angelina Jolie’s children at his Cali home earlier this month, and, according to a new report, it was the 1st time since news of their divorce broke that all of his kids were with him at one time, under his own roof! So exciting! Find out what we know here.

For the first time in months, Brad Pitt, 53, has reportedly spent some quality time with all six of his kids in the comfort of his own home in Los Feliz, California, according to ET. Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Brad back in September, and since then, as the publication claims, the actor hadn’t had all of the kids over to his home at once — until now! It was about time, right?

The bonding sesh, which involved Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, reportedly took place on Apr. 2. And we can only imagine how thrilled Brad must have been to be reunited with his little ones at home! “His kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2,” ET‘s source said.

The insider added that it has been “quiet” around Brad’s estate ever since news of his and Angie’s divorce broke. The only people in and out of his home have apparently been some domestic help who are there daily. But while this may have been Brad’s first visit with the kids at his house, he’s seen the youngsters on multiple occasions since September.

In fact, while Angelina was promoting her latest film project, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia with all the kids, Brad reportedly tagged along and visited their children in secret. “All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” a second source told E! News last month. “They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Brad and the kids also had a recent cheeseburger outing together, one that left Brad overwhelmed with happiness. “Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY of how Brad reunited with his kids after their London trip with Angie. “Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited from their European trip.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you glad Brad seems to be seeing his kids more frequently lately? Do you think he and Angie will ever get back together?

